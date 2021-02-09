Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — February 9, 2021

A Profiles page feature titled “The party that defied junta” (Feb. 7, 2021) erroneously said the National League for Democracy swept the 2005 and 2020 polls. It should have been 2015 and 2020.

A report titled “Centre’s disinvestment move only for loss-making PSUs” (Feb. 7, 2021,some editions) erroneously said that all loss-making PSUs would be disinvested. Actually, the Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, said that the Centre would take up disinvestment in PSUs that were assessed by NITI Aayog to do better with divestment.

