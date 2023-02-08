ADVERTISEMENT

Corrections and Clarifications — February 8, 2023

February 08, 2023 12:30 am | Updated February 07, 2023 11:15 pm IST

The figures in respect of Andhra Pradesh quoted in the Data Point article on shortfall of specialist doctors in rural areas (Opinion page, January 30, 2023) were wrong. The shortfall in percentage of functioning CHCs in Andhra Pradesh is 52, not 64. Shortfall of specialists in Andhra Pradesh is 53%, not 64%. Consequently, the position of the circle representing Andhra Pradesh in the chart should also change. It was a calculation error. However, this does not affect the overall conclusion of the story as the changes are minor.

