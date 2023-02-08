HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corrections and Clarifications — February 8, 2023

February 08, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

The figures in respect of Andhra Pradesh quoted in the Data Point article on shortfall of specialist doctors in rural areas (Opinion page, January 30, 2023) were wrong. The shortfall in percentage of functioning CHCs in Andhra Pradesh is 52, not 64. Shortfall of specialists in Andhra Pradesh is 53%, not 64%. Consequently, the position of the circle representing Andhra Pradesh in the chart should also change. It was a calculation error. However, this does not affect the overall conclusion of the story as the changes are minor.

Related Topics

corrections-and-clarifications

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.