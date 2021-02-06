Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — February 6, 2021

A report headlined “BEL makes modules for radar on Rafales” (Feb. 4, 2021) had erroneously expanded AESA radar as Advanced Electronic Scanned Array radar. It should have been Active Electronically Scanned Array radar.

