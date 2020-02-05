Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — February 5, 2020

more-in

In the graphic that accompanied “Finance Commission throws T.N. a ₹4,025-crore lifeline” (some editions, Feb. 4, 2020), the year for which the revenue deficit grant is recommended should have been 2020-21 instead of 2019-20. The text also had the same error.

“Divorce sealed, Brexit finally arrives today” (Jan. 31, 2020) erroneously gave the population of Britain as half a billion instead of 66 million.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Corrections & Clarifications
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 1:03:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-february-5-2020/article30736988.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY