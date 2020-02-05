Corrections and Clarifications — February 5, 2020

In the graphic that accompanied “Finance Commission throws T.N. a ₹4,025-crore lifeline” (some editions, Feb. 4, 2020), the year for which the revenue deficit grant is recommended should have been 2020-21 instead of 2019-20. The text also had the same error.
“Divorce sealed, Brexit finally arrives today” (Jan. 31, 2020) erroneously gave the population of Britain as half a billion instead of 66 million.
