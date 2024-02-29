Corrections and Clarifications — February 29, 2024

February 29, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

ADVERTISEMENT

In the report headlined “Spotlight back on cross-voting and whips” (February 28, 2024), the last sentence should be corrected to read: “If the Speaker takes action and disqualifies ... , ... the majority mark would be 32, just two less than Congress’s current strength.”

In the report titled “Ladakh gets recruitment body for non-gazetted posts” (February 28, 2024, some editions), there was an erroneous reference to the Kashmir Democratic Alliance. It should be corrected to read as Kargil Democratic Alliance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT