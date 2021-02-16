CORRECTIONS AND CLARIFICATIONS Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — February 16, 2021

The photo caption that accompanied the report, “Another brick in the wall” (Magazine, February 14, 2021) should have read Agragamee School, Rayagada, Odisha, and not as mentioned.

