Corrections and Clarifications — February 13, 2023

February 13, 2023 12:30 am | Updated February 12, 2023 11:08 pm IST

A report on discovery of lithium deposits in J&K (February 11, 2023, some editions) referred to 5.9 tonnes of lithium deposits. It should have been 5.9 million tonnes. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics corrections-and-clarifications

