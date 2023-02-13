Corrections and Clarifications — February 13, 2023

A report on discovery of lithium deposits in J&K (February 11, 2023, some editions) referred to 5.9 tonnes of lithium deposits. It should have been 5.9 million tonnes.
February 13, 2023 12:30 am | Updated February 12, 2023 11:08 pm IST
