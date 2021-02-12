Corrections & Clarifications12 February 2021 00:02 IST
Corrections and clarifications — February 12, 2021
Updated: 12 February 2021 00:45 IST
The fourth paragraph of a report, “2.2% UAPA cases from 2016 to 2019 ended in conviction” (February 11, 2021) mentioned sedition section as 194A IPC. It should have been 124A of IPC.
A sentence in a report, “Joe Biden and Modi talk of democratic institutions, norms” (February 10, 2021) said: “...presumably a reference to China’s aggression along the Line of Control.” It should have been Line of Actual Control.
