Corrections and clarifications — February 11, 2021

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the European Union-India summit is set to be in Portugal and not Brussels as mentioned in a report, “Poland pitches for PM’s visit to Warsaw” (February 10, 2021).

