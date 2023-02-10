Corrections and Clarifications — February 10, 2023

February 10, 2023 12:30 am | Updated February 09, 2023 11:00 pm IST

In the report headlined "India developing border connectivity due to China concerns: Jaishankar" (February 9, 2023), the name of the Chinese Foreign Minister was erroneously mentioned as Wang Yi. It should have been Qin Gang.

