Corrections and Clarifications — February 10, 2023

In the report headlined “India developing border connectivity due to China concerns: Jaishankar” (February 9, 2023), the name of the Chinese Foreign Minister was erroneously mentioned as Wang Yi. It should have been Qin Gang.
February 10, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST
In the report headlined “India developing border connectivity due to China concerns: Jaishankar” (February 9, 2023), the name of the Chinese Foreign Minister was erroneously mentioned as Wang Yi. It should have been Qin Gang.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE