The size of the Museum of Prime Ministers was erroneously given as 10,975 sq km (“Family donates Morarji’s effects to Museum of PMs”, Dec. 6, 2021). It should have been 10,975 sq m.

In the photo caption that accompanied the report, “Coastal Odisha bears brunt of rain triggered by Jawad” (Dec. 6, 2021, some early editions), there was a reference to National Highway 5. It is called National Highway 16 under the new numbering system for the National Highway network.