Corrections and clarifications — December 6, 2021

06 December 2021 00:02 IST

In a report, “Longest migration route of lesser florican from Rajasthan tracked” (Dec. 4, 2021), the IUCN status of the bird was erroneously mentioned as critically endangered. The lesser florican is listed as “endangered” on the IUCN’s red list of threatened species.

In the blurb of the Ground Zero page article, “A drug bust opens a can of bitcoins” (Dec. 4, 2021), the name of the accused should have been Sri Krishna Ramesh, and not Ramesh.

