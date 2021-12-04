Corrections and clarifications — December 4, 2021

The penultimate paragraph of the story titled “Genome consortium advises booster shorts” (Dec. 3, 2021) should be recast to say: “Anurag Agrawal, Director, CSIR-IGIB and who is part of the INSACOG, said these specific recommendations only reflected the World Health Organisation’s views on the same about first vaccinating the unvaccinated and then considering boosters based on evidence. “The INSACOG isn’t an advisory body. The evidence right now about potential immune escape, vaccination breakthroughs and possible booster need, is all that we have conveyed. In a few more weeks we’ll have ... disease severity.”