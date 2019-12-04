Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — December 4, 2019

The Editorial page article titled “India’s food basket must be enlarged” (Nov. 29, 2019), erroneously said globally there are 37 sites designated as GIAHS. As per the FAO website, globally there are 57 sites designated as GIAHS.

