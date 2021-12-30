Corrections & Clarifications30 December 2021 00:02 IST
Corrections and clarifications — December 30, 2021
Updated: 31 December 2021 01:09 IST
The full form of FCRA is Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act and not Foreigners Contribution (Regulation) Act as given in a front-page story titled “Audit irregularities led to FCRA denial” (December 29, 2021).
In the Business page report titled “Airlines woo travellers with low fares” (December 29, 2021), the reference to GoAir should be corrected to Go First.
