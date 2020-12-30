Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — December 30, 2020

30 December 2020 00:02 IST
Updated: 29 December 2020 22:59 IST

The entry corresponding to “A Hundred Years Ago” in the “From The Archives” column (Dec. 29, 2020) was a repeat of the entry carried on Dec. 28, 2020.

In the Sports page TV picks for the day (Dec. 29, 2020), the Test in South Africa should have been South Africa vs Sri Lanka and not South Africa vs New Zealand as published.

