Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — December 30, 2020

The entry corresponding to “A Hundred Years Ago” in the “From The Archives” column (Dec. 29, 2020) was a repeat of the entry carried on Dec. 28, 2020.

In the Sports page TV picks for the day (Dec. 29, 2020), the Test in South Africa should have been South Africa vs Sri Lanka and not South Africa vs New Zealand as published.

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2020 12:02:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-december-30-2020/article33447999.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY