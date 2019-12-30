Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — December 30, 2019

The second paragraph of a report, “A divided State’s capital conundrum”, (‘Ground Zero’ page, December 28, 2019) cited the paying of “a ₹7,000-crore interest”. The figure should have been ₹700 crore.

