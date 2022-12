December 26, 2022 12:30 am | Updated 12:41 am IST

A Sports page highlight under the headline “Unadkat ends the longest wait by an Indian cricketer” (December 23, 2022) erroneously said “Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat made his Test debut against South Africa at Centurion on Dec. 16, 2020.” The correct year is 2010.