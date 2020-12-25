Corrections and clarifications — December 25, 2020

25 December 2020 00:02 IST

A sentence in an OpEd page article titled “An anti-science lawsuit” (Dec. 24, 2020) that read “The Indian government has been discussing ... reasonable cost paid directly to the government ...” should be corrected to say “paid directly by the government”.

The reference to Population Council of India (PCI) should be corrected to Population Council (PC) in the report headlined “Health data shows India doesn’t need a two-child policy: experts” (Dec. 23, 2020).

A report titled “The Hindu Margazhi music contest gets over 800 entries” (Some editions, Dec. 13, 2021) had erroneously said that Erode Nagaraj served as a lecturer in the Thanjavur Vaidyanatha Iyer School for Percussion for eight years. It should have been 18 years.

Wholesale sales of passenger vehicles rose 4.65% in November — and not 12.7% as was mistakenly given in the second deck and the opening paragraph of a Business page report titled “SIAM data affirms Nov.’s increase in PV wholesales” (Dec. 12, 2020). The second paragraph had erroneously stated that the number of passenger vehicles sent to the dealers by original equipment manufacturers increased to 2,85,367 units. It should have been 2,64,898 units.