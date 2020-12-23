Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — December 23, 2020

Error in graphic: The total revenue earned in the April-September 2020 period should have been ₹53,163 crore and not ₹72,098.82 crore as mentioned in the graphic that accompanied the story titled “87% loss in passenger revenue due to COVID-19: Railways” (Dec. 19, 2020). Consequently, the change from the corresponding period last year should have been ₹32,672.05 crore and not (minus) ₹13,726 crore as mentioned. The introduction to the graphic where a figure of ₹13,726 crore was mentioned should also be changed to ₹32,672.05 crore.


