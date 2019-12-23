Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — December 23, 2019

India’s foreign reserves stood at $454.49 billion as of December 13, and not $554 billion as the Business page report titled “Import cover rises to 10 months: RBI” (Dec. 21, 2019) said.

A Sports page report titled “Taking it week by week” (Dec 21, 2019, some editions) erroneously said that Sumit Nagal took a set off Roger Federer at the Australian Open. It was at the U.S. Open that Nagal took a set off Federer in the first round.

In the “Corrections and Clarifications” column (Dec. 21, 2019), Ishan Porel’s name was wrongly listed under additions to the Rajasthan Royals squad. Actually, he is under the Kings 11 Punjab squad.

