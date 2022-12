Corrections and Clarifications — December 21, 2022

December 21, 2022 12:32 am | Updated December 20, 2022 11:09 pm IST

A part of the blurb of a Science page story titled “Genes for long lifespan of banyan, peepul trees identified” (December 18, 2022) that read “all participants who achieved remission had completely stopped medications”, did not pertain to the story. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics corrections-and-clarifications

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.