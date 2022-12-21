Corrections and Clarifications — December 21, 2022

A part of the blurb of a Science page story titled “Genes for long lifespan of banyan, peepul trees identified” (December 18, 2022) that read “all participants who achieved remission had completely stopped medications”, did not pertain to the story.
December 21, 2022 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST
A part of the blurb of a Science page story titled “Genes for long lifespan of banyan, peepul trees identified” (December 18, 2022) that read “all participants who achieved remission had completely stopped medications”, did not pertain to the story.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE