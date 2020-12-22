Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — December 21, 2020

It was incorrectly stated that the first time a white ball was used in a night cricket match was at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Nov. 28, 1978 at a “rebel World Series” one-day match between Australia and West Indies (“Is the Pink Ball different from red and white?”, Dec. 20, 2020). The first white-ball match was the one between WSC Australia XI and WSC World XI in Packer’s World Series at VFL Park, Melbourne, on December 14, 1977.

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2020 1:57:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-december-21-2020/article33388066.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY