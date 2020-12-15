Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — December 16, 2020

A Profiles page article titled “Central Vista Project: The bid to remake the face of the capital” (Dec. 13, 2020) gave the built-up area of the new parliament building as 64,500 sq.ft. It should have been 64,500 sq.m.

