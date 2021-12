14 December 2021 00:02 IST

In the OpEd page article titled “Better part of valour” (December 13, 2021), there was a reference to the crash of Indian Air Force (IAF)’s Tupolev-124 on November 4, 1997, in which the former Prime Minister, Morarji Desai, survived. The year should be 1977.

Advertising

Advertising