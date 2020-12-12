Corrections & Clarifications12 December 2020 00:02 IST
Corrections and clarifications — December 12, 2020
Updated: 12 December 2020 02:06 IST
A report headlined “Police to inquire into Chitra’s death” (Dec. 11, 2020, some editions) erroneously said that the actor reportedly returned home after the shoot and went to the bathroom. It should have said she returned to the hotel room after the shoot. The mistake was corrected in the later editions.
