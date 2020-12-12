Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — December 12, 2020

A report headlined “Police to inquire into Chitra’s death” (Dec. 11, 2020, some editions) erroneously said that the actor reportedly returned home after the shoot and went to the bathroom. It should have said she returned to the hotel room after the shoot. The mistake was corrected in the later editions.

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2020 2:06:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-december-12-2020/article33309793.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY