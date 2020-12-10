Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — December 10, 2020

An Editorial page article titled “The ground has fallen out from beneath the farmer’s feet” (Dec. 8, 2020) incorrectly states that freedom of farmers to carry on their trade is Constitutionally protected under sub-clause (f) of Article 19(1). It is actually sub-clause (g) of Article 19(1).

