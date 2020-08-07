Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — August 7, 2020

>>In the report titled “EWS quota challenge referred to Constitution Bench” (August 6, 2020), the Kerala Munnoka Samudaya Aikya Munnani was erroneously mentioned as one of the parties which challenged the 10% quota law. Actually, it supported the law.

