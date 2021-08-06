Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — August 6, 2021

A clarification: With reference to the story headlined “Governor’s pardon power overrides 433A: SC” (Aug. 4, 2021) — web editions had headlined the story as “Governors can pardon prisoners, including death row ones: Supreme Court” — the correspondent says the story should have referred to them as “death row prisoners whose sentences have been commuted to life imprisonment”.

The photo caption in the story headlined “Trinamool eyes Tripura to gain national footprint” (Aug. 2, 2021) erroneously referred to Manik Sarkar as Tripura Chief Minister. It should have been former Chief Minister as correctly given in the text of the story.


