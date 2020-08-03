Corrections and clarifications — August 3, 2020

03 August 2020 00:02 IST

The opening paragraph of “Novel coronavirus circulated unnoticed in bats for decades, study says” (Science & Technology page, Aug. 2, 2020) erroneously gave the mortality figure as 6.8 million. It should have been 0.68 million.

In a Sports page report headlined “Hamilton scorches the track to take pole” (Aug. 2, 2020), the reference in the results column to Sainz (Renault) should be corrected to say Sainz (McLaren).

