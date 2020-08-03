Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — August 3, 2020

The opening paragraph of “Novel coronavirus circulated unnoticed in bats for decades, study says” (Science & Technology page, Aug. 2, 2020) erroneously gave the mortality figure as 6.8 million. It should have been 0.68 million.

In a Sports page report headlined “Hamilton scorches the track to take pole” (Aug. 2, 2020), the reference in the results column to Sainz (Renault) should be corrected to say Sainz (McLaren).

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2020 1:18:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-august-3-2020/article32255157.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY