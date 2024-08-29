Corrections and Clarifications — August 29, 2024

The expansion of BCCI is Board of Control for Cricket in India and not Board of Cricket for Cricket in India, as mentioned in a report, “Jay Shah set to become youngest ICC chairperson” (‘Sport’ page, August 28, 2024).
Published - August 29, 2024 12:32 am IST
