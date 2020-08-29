Corrections and clarifications — August 29, 2020

29 August 2020 00:02 IST

In an OpEd page article titled “Categorising activities in the context of the pandemic” (August 28, 2020), a sentence that read: “Just like a traffic signal communicates ‘stop’, ‘ready’ and ‘go’ with ‘red’, ‘yellow’ and ‘green’ colours respectively,...” should be corrected to say: “... ‘red’, ‘orange’ and ‘green’ colours respectively,...”

