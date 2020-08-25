Corrections and clarifications — August 25, 2020

25 August 2020 00:02 IST

In the article, “Thinking though the Nepal policy” (Editorial page, August 24, 2020), a sentence in the third paragraph should read: “A relatively minor dispute involving ... to claim a large wedge of Indian territory towards the west ... 400 square kilometres.” (instead of east). A sentence in the fifth paragraph, “Nepal is now claiming that the main tributary of the Kalapani river rises east of the Lipu Lekh pass....”, should be corrected to say ‘west....’

