Corrections and Clarifications — August 20, 2024

Published - August 20, 2024 12:32 am IST

The fifth paragraph of a report, “Malaysian PM arriving today; trade, people-to-people links on agenda” (August 19, 2024) said: “In 2021, Mr. Modi raised Mr. Naik’s extradition with the then Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohammad...” The year should have been 2019.

