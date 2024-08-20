Corrections and Clarifications — August 20, 2024

The fifth paragraph of a report, “Malaysian PM arriving today; trade, people-to-people links on agenda” (August 19, 2024) said: “In 2021, Mr. Modi raised Mr. Naik’s extradition with the then Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohammad...” The year should have been 2019.
