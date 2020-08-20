Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — August 20, 2020

In the story titled “States can’t unilaterally cancel exams” (August 19, 2020), the reference in the last paragraph to Professor K.C. Kuhad expert committee should be corrected to Professor R.C. Kuhad expert committee.

