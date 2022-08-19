Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — August 19, 2022

In the “From The Archives” column (August 17, 2022), a sentence under “A Hundred Years Ago – August 17, 1922” erroneously referred to the 1928 policy of mutual consultation. It should have been 1918.


