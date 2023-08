August 17, 2023 12:32 am | Updated August 16, 2023 11:12 pm IST

In its latest tour of the West Indies, India won the series 1-0 (with the second Test ending in a draw), and not 2-0 (Editorial, August 15).

It is Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure that is linked with the imposition of curfew, and not the Indian Penal Code (Editorial page, “A brief history of India’s present”, August 15).

