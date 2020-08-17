Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — August 17, 2020

In a Sunday Magazine feature titled “Experiment and experience” (August 16, 2020), Anuradha Kapur had been inadvertently referred to as ex-director, National School of Design. It should have been National School of Drama.

Related Topics
corrections-and-clarifications
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 17, 2020 1:13:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/Readers-Editor/corrections-and-clarifications/corrections-and-clarifications-august-17-2020/article32369617.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story