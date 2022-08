Corrections and Clarifications — August 16, 2022

A report, “Govt. extends PMAY Urban scheme” (August 12, 2022, some editions), said that 112 crore homes had been sanctioned. The scheme was launched with the aim of constructing over 1.12 crore homes in urban areas, out of which 61.77 lakh houses have been completed. ADVERTISEMENT

