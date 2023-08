August 15, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

The lift-out in the ‘FAQ page’ story on TB nutrition (August 13, 2023) should have said “In the trial, more than 85% of TB patients with extreme undernutrition (instead of more than 85% of TB patients) survived with nutritional support.

The report titled “Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named Pakistan’s new caretaker PM” (August 13, 2023), erroneously referred to Nawaz Sharif as the outgoing PM. It should have been Shehbaz Sharif.