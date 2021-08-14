Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications — August 14, 2021

The report titled “Common survey to count India’s elephant and tiger populations” (August 13, 2021) said according to a 2018-19 survey, there were 2,997 tigers in India. The figure should have been 2,967.


