Corrections and clarifications — August 10, 2020

In the interview titled “Lockdown has hit nutritional services” (August 9, 2020), the reply to the question “ What are the challenges India is facing vis-a-vis nutrition?” needs to be recast as follows: “According to a Lancet study last year, of the 10.4 lakh under-5 deaths in India in 2017, as many as 7,06,000 deaths could be attributed to malnutrition. In other words, two in three under-5 deaths were due to malnutrition. So on an average, every day 1,934 children under five die with malnutrition as underlying cause; they could all be alive if there was no malnutrition. But due to COVID-19 induced food security and malnutrition these figures will go up.”

In the article titled “Verify before reporting” (Notebook, OpEd page, August 7, 2020), Rafic Hariri was referred to as former President of Lebanon. It should have been former Prime Minister.

