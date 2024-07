The photograph published along with the lead report, “122 dead as landslides flatten Wayanad villages” (July 31, 2024), was issued by the National Disaster Response Force as that of rescue operations in an area affected by the Wayanad landslide. It is a photograph of the year 2020, from a disaster site in Idukki district.

