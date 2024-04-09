Corrections and Clarifications — April 9, 2024

April 09, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

In the story titled “States offer thousands of hectares of ‘degraded’ forest land for green credits” (April 7, 2024, some editions) the reference to International Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) should be corrected to Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.